Report: Cargo container, office fall into KY River due to mudslide at Buffalo Trace Distillery

LEX 18
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that a cargo container and a temporary office fell into the Kentucky River early Monday morning at Buffalo Trace Distillery due to a mudslide.

According to officials, crews are still assessing the incident, and no team members were near the area when it occurred.

Officials say the area affected has been roped off and are working closely with professionals to clean up.

Further, officials note that the mudslide does not disrupt tours and visitation at the distillery.

