Report: Death investigation underway after person found dead on Russell Cave Road

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported on Saturday night that detectives are conducting a death investigation after an individual was found dead on Russell Cave Road in Harrison County.

Police detailed that on Saturday evening, detectives were called to the 1400 block Russell Cave Road in Harrison County regarding a dead body that was reportedly found in the area.

Detectives with the department's Personal Crimes Section and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, along with the Harrison County Coroner's Office, is investigating the death.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

