Report: Fayette Co. jury awards man $1.5 million verdict after injury at Walmart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A report from Morgan and Morgan Law Firm says that a Fayette County jury awarded a 59-year-old man a $1.5 million verdict after he was injured at a Lexington Walmart in 2021.

According to the report, the man declined the defense's highest pre-trial settlement offer of $215,000.

The report says that on June 27, 2021, the man "sat in a plastic chair in the outdoor section of the Walmart on Grey Lag Way," when the chair collapsed, causing him to hit the ground. As a result, the report states that the man "experienced shooting pain in his neck, side, and leg" and was taken to the emergency room.

According to the report, the man had to do "physical therapy, epidural steroid injections, a lumbar laminectomy, and a two-level fusion surgery in his cervical spine."

“We’re pleased to have secured justice for our client in a somewhat unusual case,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Tanner Shultz said in a release. “We ultimately combined elements of premises liability and products liability litigation to hold both Walmart and Adams Manufacturing accountable for the permanent injuries our client suffered. This incident impacted his hobbies of hunting and fishing, as well as his ability to spend quality time with his family. Thanks to this verdict, he will be able to cover his ongoing medical expenses and move on with his life.”