1 person with minor injuries following wreck on New Circle Road at Liberty Road

UPDATE: April 3 at 7:50 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries following a crash Thursday morning on New Circle Road at Liberty Road.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that on Thursday morning, the inner loop of New Circle Road at Liberty Road is partially blocked due to an injury collision involving three vehicles and a school bus.

UPDATE: Incident upgraded to injury collision. Traffic on the inner loop side is being diverted to the left turn lane. https://t.co/3zub7wtNGm pic.twitter.com/NRi6FsHXKj — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 3, 2025

