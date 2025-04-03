Watch Now
1 person with minor injuries following wreck on New Circle Road at Liberty Road

UPDATE: April 3 at 7:50 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries following a crash Thursday morning on New Circle Road at Liberty Road.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that on Thursday morning, the inner loop of New Circle Road at Liberty Road is partially blocked due to an injury collision involving three vehicles and a school bus.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 is working to learn more information.

