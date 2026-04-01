Report: Kentucky home destroyed in fire after crews battle flames, floor collapse

LEBURN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family's home is a total loss following a structure fire in the 300 block of Yellow Mountain Road in Leburn.

Ball Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Hindman Fire Department responded to the scene at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials, firefighters faced multiple challenges while battling the flames. Crews had to shuttle water from the mouth of the holler due to a dead fire hydrant near the home. During the operation, part of the floor collapsed into the basement, creating dangerous conditions and making it difficult to fully access the fire.

Officials say that crews eventually brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading.

The Knott County Sheriff’s Office, AEP, and the Red Cross also assisted at the scene.