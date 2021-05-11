Watch
Report: Kentucky ranks 10th in states with worst drug problems

LEX 18
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 11, 2021
According to Wallethub.com, in 2020 drug overdose deaths rose around 27% from 2019. Kentucky ranked 10th on the list of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The report compares 21 key metrics ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

The ranking system notes that the first state on the list has the worst drug problem and that 25th is average.

Kentucky ranked fifth in opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 people, eighth in drug overdose deaths per capita and 13th in drug arrests per capita.

