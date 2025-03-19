Report: KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday night in Lewis County, according to The Lewis County Herald.

The Lewis County Herald reports that the KSP Critical Incident Response Team was requested by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting.

A preliminary investigation, according to The Lewis County Herald, revealed that a domestic incident occurred in the area of KY 57 and Little Cabin Creek Road, with gunshots allegedly fired around 9:00 p.m.

The Lewis County Herald says that around 10:30 p.m., it was reported that gunshots were fired, resulting in injuries.

No other information has been released.