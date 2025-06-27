Report: Newtown Pike and Citation Blvd. closed due to storm damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that the severe thunderstorm on June 26 damaged power poles and electric lines along Newtown Pike, resulting in a temporary roadway closure on Friday morning.

According to officials, Kentucky Utilities is working to repair the lines and restore power in the area.

Officials list the following closures and detours:



Newtown Pike is closed at I-75. Inbound traffic should use Exit 113 (North Broadway). Outbound traffic should take Exit 120 (Ironworks Pike) as a detour.

Outbound Newtown Pike is closed at Nandino Blvd. Outbound traffic should use North Broadway to access I-75 at Exit 113.

Citation Blvd will be closed to through traffic at Georgetown Road.

Officials say the work is estimated to be completed around 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Check back for the latest updates.