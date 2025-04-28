Police investigating after report of firearm at East Jessamine Middle School

UPDATE: April 28 at 1:40 p.m.

The Nicholasville Police Department reports that the "emergency" they responded to at East Jessamine Middle School on Monday afternoon was "a report of a student in possession of a firearm."

Police say they have confirmed no firearm was on the premises, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that parents "stand by on John Preece Drive" as they finalize a plan to release students.

Original Story:

The Nicholasville Police Department says they are responding to an "emergency" at East Jessamine Middle School on Monday afternoon.

A message to parents from Jessamine County Schools says that "East Jessamine Middle School is currently on lockdown and Red Oak Elementary is sheltering in place out of an abundance of caution."

According to police, there are no reported injuries, and officers are securing the campus.

Police note that parents wanting to get their students should report to John Preece Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.