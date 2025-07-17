Report: Officials respond to animal neglect call and find person dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control reports that one person was found dead after they responded to a call for animal neglect.

According to LFACC, they received a call about horses without water, which subsequently led to a missing person investigation.

LFACC states that they arrived on the scene but were unable to contact the owner, which prompted an investigation. During which, LFACC says they discovered 14 dogs, noting that "some were tied up in a car, one was tied to a tree, and others were running loose on the property.

According to LFACC, they began caring for the horses at the scene and decided to bring the dogs to the shelter for care.

LFACC says they contacted the Lexington Police Department in hopes of locating the owner, but they were later found dead.

LFACC notes that without the initial call of reported animal neglect, the animals may not have survived.