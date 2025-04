LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in finding a man who is connected to a "possible kidnapping attempt" on Monday.

According to a post from officials, police are investigating the possible incident that occurred at the Dollar General Store in Waynesburg between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Officials asked that anyone with information regarding the person-of-interest, contact the sheriff's office at 606-365-2696.