Watch Now
News

Actions

Report: Part of Tates Creek Road at Dove Run Road shut down due to 'possible' structure fire

IMG_1538.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_1538.jpg
GqQ-f5uWgAAkV8y.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that part of Tates Creek Road at Dove Run Road is shut down due to a possible structure fire in the area.

LEX 18 has a crew en route to the scene and is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18