HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter reported that a Pit Bull and her eight puppies were found tied to a tree near a riverbank on Tuesday.

According to the animal shelter, the female Pit Bull is approximately 3 years old and weighs around 40 pounds.

Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter

