Report: South Forbes Road shut down near Leestown Road due to injury collision

LEX 18
UPDATE: Sept. 16 at 7:50 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department says that one person was taken to a local hospital after a collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning on South Forbes Road and Leestown Road.

According to police, two of the cars involved were parked, and crews are still on the scene investigating.

Police note that no charges are expected; however, the roadway remains shut down.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that South Forbes Road is shut down in both directions near Leestown Road due to a single-vehicle injury collision on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

