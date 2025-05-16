Reported collision on I-75 northbound near mile marker 112 in Lexington

UPDATE: May 16 at 1:55 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that two people were taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile marker 112 on Friday afternoon.

According to police, two lanes on the interstate are shut down while crews are on the scene.

Police note that no charges are expected at this time.

Original Story:

A LEX 18 crew reports that a wreck is on I-75 northbound near mile marker 112, just before the Paris Pike exit 113 in Lexington on Friday afternoon.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information and will update as information becomes available.