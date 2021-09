LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An injury collision happened Thursday morning at the inner loop of New Circle Road just prior to Versailles Road. The accident involved three vehicles.

At least one lane was blocked and access to the inner loop from Harrodsburg Road was shutdown.

The roadway is now open.

Motorists can expect continued delays while traffic flow returns to normal.

Traffic remains backed up past Nicholasville Road.

