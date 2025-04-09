Reported 'violent felon' arrested after police pursuit into Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man, who led police on a pursuit from Georgetown to Lexington, is now in custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The Georgetown Police Department reported that while officers were arresting a "violent felon," he allegedly ran and led police on a pursuit into Lexington on his motorcycle.

The man, according to officials, then left his motorcycle and fled on foot near Newtown and Kennedy, where Georgetown and Lexington officers worked together to make an arrest.

An officer with the Lexington Police Department told LEX 18 that the man is also wanted on a warrant in Lexington.

Officials noted that this is an ongoing investigation.