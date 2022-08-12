Watch Now
Reports: FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

Jon Elswick/AP
The notice filed by the Justice Department to the U.S. District Court South District of Florida informing the judge that lawyers for former President Donald Trump did not object to the government's motion to unseal the search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, is photographed Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 12, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple news reports say the FBI has recovered several documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Meanwhile on Friday afternoon, a federal judge was weighing whether to unseal the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Attorney General Merrick Garland declared a day earlier that there is “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump backed the warrant’s “immediate” release.

Trump has been provided at least some of the records the government is seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public.

