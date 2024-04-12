Watch Now
Kentucky working on deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball head coach

Pope was a captain on 1996 Kentucky NCAA Championship team
Charlie Neibergall/AP
BYU head coach Mark Pope yells to his team as they played against Duquesne in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 11, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX18's Keith Farmer can confirm the multiple national reports that Kentucky is working on a deal to make Mark Pope the Wildcats next head basketball coach. Though a deal is not yet close to being finalized.

Multiple reports indicate that Kentucky is closing in on a deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as the next men's basketball head coach. This comes after UK was reportedly turned down Thursday by Baylor's Scott Drew and UConn's Dan Hurley.

ESPN's Pete Thamel says the deal is expected to come in the "near future."

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reports that a deal has not been signed yet, but both sides hope to have one done by the end of the night.

Pope played center for two seasons in Lexington and was a member of Kentucky's 1996 National Championship team. He became head coach at BYU in 2019 and led the Cougars to a 24-8 record in his first season.

Pope has a 110-52 record as BYU's head coach with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

