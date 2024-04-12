Kentucky working on deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX18's Keith Farmer can confirm the multiple national reports that Kentucky is working on a deal to make Mark Pope the Wildcats next head basketball coach. Though a deal is not yet close to being finalized.

I can confirm all of the national news media. UK is working on a deal to make Mark Pope the Wildcats next head basketball coach. But, I'm also told it's not anywhere near done. #BBN — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) April 12, 2024

Multiple reports indicate that Kentucky is closing in on a deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as the next men's basketball head coach. This comes after UK was reportedly turned down Thursday by Baylor's Scott Drew and UConn's Dan Hurley.

ESPN's Pete Thamel says the deal is expected to come in the "near future."

Sources: Kentucky is targeting BYU coach Mark Pope to be the school’s next coach. A deal is expected to come together in the near future. pic.twitter.com/xpCnGk34a9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2024

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reports that a deal has not been signed yet, but both sides hope to have one done by the end of the night.

Breaking news: Kentucky has lined up BYU's Mark Pope to be its next coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Nothing is signed at this hour but the sides are quickly working toward a deal and hope to get it done by the end of the night. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 12, 2024

Pope played center for two seasons in Lexington and was a member of Kentucky's 1996 National Championship team. He became head coach at BYU in 2019 and led the Cougars to a 24-8 record in his first season.

Pope has a 110-52 record as BYU's head coach with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.