Reports of an active shooter situation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, ky. (LEX 18) — According to WMDJ FM 100.1, there is an active shooter incident in Floyd County.

The station reports that the Kentucky State Police and Floyd County Sheriff's Department are on an active shooting scene in the city of Allen. The incident reportedly started around 4 p.m. as a domestic dispute.

WMDJ has confirmed that one person has been shot and that it has become a barricade situation.

ATF Louisville confirmed that Ashland and London Offices have responded to the shooting and armed barricade scene in Floyd County as well.

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022

Ralph Davis with Mountain Top News shared that there are a number of state police and ambulance near the New Allen stoplight.

KY Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of KY and Allen curve is currently closed. The incident is reportedly on Main Street.

Multiple law enforcement offices share posts of support and prayer for officers on the scene in Floyd County.

Hodgenville Police Department wrote, "Reports out of Floyd County KY say multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and the scene is still active. Please pray for our brothers tonight as they will surely need them."

Magoffin County Sheriff's Department shared, "Our hearts are heavy tonight.

We would like to ask that you please pray for our fellow law enforcement officers and first responders who are dealing with the critical situation in Allen.

Each day when an officer goes out, he never knows if he is going to make it back home. These are special people with a desire to put others lives ahead of their own. Please lift them up…they need you right now!"

And Louisa Police shared an image with "Prayers for Floyd County Officers + EMS."

Credit: Louisa Police Department

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.