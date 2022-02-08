Watch
Representative Hal Rogers apologizes after interaction with Congresswoman Joyce Beatty

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2019, in Washington. Rogers apologized for using an expletive when Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol. The Ohio Democrat says Rogers told her to “kiss his ass” during an altercation on the way to vote Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Beatty says Rogers, who has served in Congress since 1981, poked her in her back before using the expletive. Rogers says in a statement that he met with Beatty to apologize and that his words “were not acceptable.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Harold Rogers
Posted at 6:29 PM, Feb 08, 2022
(LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmaker Hal Rodgers is apologizing this evening after a controversy involving a lawmaker from Ohio.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty tweeted saying she asked Representative Hal Rogers to put on a mask while boarding a train to the capitol.

Beatty tweeted that rogers poked her in the back and went on to say that when she asked Rogers not to touch her, he responded with profanity.

The Congressional Black Caucus held a news conference on the steps of the capitol today demanding an apology from Rogers.

Rogers had this to say:

"This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost."

