Representative Hal Rogers apologizes after interaction with Congresswoman Joyce Beatty

(LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmaker Hal Rodgers is apologizing this evening after a controversy involving a lawmaker from Ohio.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty tweeted saying she asked Representative Hal Rogers to put on a mask while boarding a train to the capitol.

🧵 Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.” (1/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

Beatty tweeted that rogers poked her in the back and went on to say that when she asked Rogers not to touch her, he responded with profanity.

This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe. (2/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

The Congressional Black Caucus held a news conference on the steps of the capitol today demanding an apology from Rogers.

.@RepHalRogers, when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me. (3/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

Rogers had this to say: