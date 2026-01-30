Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KY lawmaker files petition to remove Fayette County School Board chair from office

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Republican lawmaker filed a petition Thursday morning seeking to remove the Fayette County School Board chair from office.

Rep. Matt Lockett submitted the petition in Frankfort against Board Chair Tyler Murphy, alleging Murphy breached public trust and committed inappropriate acts that violate the Kentucky Constitution.

The petition seeks Murphy's removal from office and would ban him from holding any future government positions.

Lockett previously called for Murphy's resignation in September.

Below is the petition:

Impeachment by LEX18News

