Republicans in several red states leading efforts to repeal death penalty

Republicans in several red states, including Kentucky, are leading efforts to repeal the death penalty.

As of July 2021, Pew Research reports the death penalty is authorized by 27 states and the federal government.

Research tends to consistently show the death penalty does not effectively deter crime, nor is it more cost-efficient than life-without-parole sentences.

The high costs are largely driven by longer trials and the appeals process.

Some argue the practice runs counter to conservative stances on the sanctity of life, fiscal responsibility, and limited government.