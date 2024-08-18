Rescue crews battle weather during rescue

(LEX 18) — Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Powell County Search and Rescue and Red STAR Wilderness EMS were called out to a cardiac emergency at Rush Ridge Trail. According to a Facebook post, Wolfe County Search and Rescue initially got the call, but transferred it to Powell County Search and Rescue because the person in need was on the Powell County side of the trial.

Personnel from SAR and RedSTAR were able to get in touch with the patient on Rush Ridge around 4:15 p.m. Powell County E911 Dispatch, sent Search and Rescue and RedSTAR to Natural Bridge State Resort Park for a person with a leg injury near the bottom of Rock Garden Trail.

Powell County Search and Rescue says both teams staged at Tunnel Ridge and immediately responded to Natural Bridge to treat and extract the patient with the leg injury, who was then cared for by Powell County Emergency Medical Services. All this happened as RedSTAR continued treating the patient at Rush Ridge experiencing a cardiac emergency.

Powell County Search and Rescue explains that both crews battled the weather elements to help both people.