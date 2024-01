POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rescue is underway for four people who are trapped on the Courthouse Rock in the Red River Gorge.

According to Powell County Search and Rescue, four students from Asbury were camping, when they decided to climb the rock with no ropes. Officials say that to get down, they need ropes.

Officials say it is too dangerous to climb up, so they have requested police for a helicopter.