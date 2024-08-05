Rescue units search for person who fell off boat around Cumberland River

(LEX 18) — The Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad says that rescue units were called out the south fork area of the Cumberland River Sunday. Reports say it was for a person who had fallen off of a boat and didn't resurface.

Officials say units ran sonar and sent divers down in areas of interest. They report that the divers said the visibility was around 5 feet and hit depths of 100 feet or more.

The missing person has not been located. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad says the search has ended for the night and will begin again at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

They say the area will be a no wake zone until further notice. They are asking people to use caution in the area while divers continue the search.