Residents react to continuing gun violence at Coolavin Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after a shooting at the Coolavin Apartments Monday night.

Tenants are now speaking out about the violence and the property management's lack of response.

"The police are up here every day, if not every other day," said one woman who didn't want to be identified.

She's been a resident for over six years and said the problems started almost as soon as she moved in.

"I would say a month after I moved in, my apartment got broken into. Within the six years, I would say it happened at least 14 times," she said.

Monday night's homicide was the second reported shooting in two days at the complex.

But tenants said the only thing worse than the constant crime is management refusing to remove the people causing the issue.

"You try to tell the property manager -- she doesn't want to do anything about it. The police have been up here, I've had numerous police reports. It took them two years to fix my door," one tenant said.

We went to the leasing office to see how they were responding to residents' complaints, and we were kicked off of the property.

"To be honest, I don't think the property manager even cares."

We reached out to the company that owns the property, Winterwood Inc., but we haven't heard back.