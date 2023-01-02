Returning UK students find water damage in unlivable off-campus apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the start of UK’s spring semester days away, a group of University of Kentucky students face an uncertain living situation thanks to the recent winter storm, which led to pipes bursting in their off-campus apartment.

It’s something they didn’t learn about from their apartment complex, UK student Brie Bennet said. She, along with three roommates, lives in the apartment. One of them discovered bedrooms in disarray and a carpet saturated with water. It was clear a maintenance team had been there, but no one from the apartment complex had told anyone living there, Bennet said.

But it’s what she couldn't see that stung most.

“I can’t describe the smell, it's horrible.”

At one point, a maintenance team came in and ripped a hole in Bennet’s bedroom wall to access a pipe. She said she had shoes, rugs, and a laundry basket that were damaged.

She and her roommates reached out via email multiple times to their apartment complex 5 Twenty Four and did not hear a response, one of Bennet’s roommates said. Eventually, they got through to someone on the phone who told them their apartment wasn't livable and they did not know when it would be fixed, roommate Riley Feddock said. It was the first time they learned they couldn't live in the apartment even if they wanted to.

When they asked about getting the rugs ripped up, they said the 5 Twenty Four staff member said it was not their maintenance team's responsibility. The roommates have brought in their own dryers to dry out the carpets.

Their frustration centers about a lack of communication.

“There has been no communication about the incident and next steps,” Feddock said.

LEX18 reached out to the apartment complex and their parent company and did not receive a response by Sunday night.

5 Twenty Four is one of an “unprecedented” number of homes and buildings in Lexington that had pipes burst during the dangerous cold.

The roommates' main concern is that the apartment won’t be livable by the time their classes start in a week. They aren’t alone.

On the University of Kentucky’s campus, multiple buildings faced issues relating to burst-pipes, including Haggin Hall.

Carole Rawlins, who has a daughter who lives in the hall, said she received an email from the university saying a burst pipe had impacted several dorm rooms. Rawlins, who works for LEX18’s parent company E.W. Scripps, said a university staff member told her over the phone there was minor damage in her daughter’s dorm room, but could not elaborate further.

“The concern really is if there was water sitting or water in the drywall that could cause other problems if left unattended like mold,” Rawlins said.

She wants to know if the school is actively monitoring for things like mold, concerned that when her daughter moves back next weekend that they may discover something that prevents her from staying there.

LEX18 went to the dorm building on Sunday and saw the ceiling and drywall had been ripped out of multiple portions of the building’s lobby.

UK did not return a request for comment Sunday night about the situation.

Their email to Rawlins daughter did reference that they are currently working to address issues and to enable the best experience for students.