Revive Life House expands its community resources and services

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Revive Life House has worked with hundreds battling addiction for nearly a decade. Its founders Todd and Casey Johns started the mission to create a faith-based program.

Casey says, "It's at the foundation of what we do. We do feel called to this ministry, so we do offer spiritual enrichment."

They've recently expanded, buying Nicholasville Christian Church and turning it into a resource center. It houses two programs -- "New Dawn" mental health services and the "Next Gen" youth program. Some families need more support during this time of year.

Michelle Burner, Revive’s director of clinical operations, says, "A lot of families have just experienced a time, a holiday, with a loved one who might have some trouble with substances."

Addiction impacts the person involved and the people around them. The goal at Revive is to help the entire family. Burner shares that 14 years ago she says she struggled with addiction.

She explains, "I had a lot of trauma in the past, a lot of anxiety, depression, things like that. I felt for the longest time that my substance use was the only problem that I had."

Burner has two kids. Each one experienced a different stage in her journey with addiction. It's impacted their ACE scores, or adverse childhood experiences.

Burner says, "With New Dawn, the hope is that we can take these people that already have an ace score and help to treat the symptoms that they're already experiencing so that hopefully they won’t have the consequences later on in life.”

Those consequences in experiencing a loved one's addiction can affect people in a range of ways.

Casey says, "Imagine having that burden placed on you to make sure that someone is surviving. You would feel very anxious, that anxiety might lead you to feel depressed as well."

She says they offer clients and their families worship experiences every Sunday. She wants people to, "Come as you are, you belong here and we want you to feel a sense of God, God's presence in this place."

Revive wants to break down stigmas in the community and within people battling addiction. Their goal is to get people to understand that change is possible.

Casey says, "We don't always have all the answers, and that's okay. We don't have to. But we know the one who does have the answers and we can help foster that relationship."

For more information on Revive Life House, you can visit their website at: Revive Life House - Revive Life House.