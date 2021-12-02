Reward upped to $1,000 for stolen Wayne County Chiweenie puppy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting help in recovering a stolen Chiweenie puppy.

As of December 2, the reward for the stole puppy has been raised to $1,000.00.

The puppy was stolen around 10:30 a.m. November 30 from a residence on the Johnson Fork Road in the Coopersville community.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that this puppy belongs to a young girl with some medical issues and she is devastated from the loss of her puppy. The family simply wants the puppy returned and will not ask any questions or will not prosecute anyone if returned.

Anyone with information can contact the owner at 606-575-0079 anonymously on how to make the return.