Richmond homeless shelter files lawsuit against city over winter closure

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison Home, Inc. has filed legal action against the City of Richmond after officials denied the organization's annual approval to operate its overnight winter shelter, leaving Madison County without a viable shelter option as temperatures drop.

According to a press release, the denial came just weeks before winter, based on the absence of a modern sprinkler system in Madison Home's historic building. The organization argues this requirement didn't exist when the building was originally constructed as Gibson Hospital and points to years of safe operation under prior city approvals.

For decades, Madison Home says it has served Madison County's most vulnerable residents, operating its overnight winter shelter from December 15 through March 15 with annual city approvals. The building has consistently passed fire safety inspections, contains working fire escapes on every floor, and has complied with all safety requirements previously imposed by the city.

"This decision leaves Madison County without a viable overnight shelter option at the most dangerous time of year," said Michael Frazier, chair of the board of Madison Home. "With temperatures dropping and no alternative plan in place, our board had a legal and moral obligation to act."

According to the release, Madison Home believes the city's decision is incorrect and inconsistent with prior approvals and applicable standards. The organization has retained counsel and filed suit seeking injunctive relief to allow the shelter to operate while the matter is resolved.

While the legal process moves forward, Madison Home says it has implemented a temporary plan to ensure continuity of care. Beginning December 15, guests will continue checking in at Madison Home between 6 and 7 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. After dinner, guests will be transported to the Masjid Center for overnight shelter, where Madison Home staff will remain present throughout the night. Each morning at 8 a.m., guests will return to Madison Home for meals, showers, laundry, clothing, and essential daytime services.

Madison Home emphasized that it receives no government funding. Private donations fully pay for its building, and individuals, churches, volunteers, and community partners support all operations, according to the release.

"We respect the City of Richmond and value our relationships with local leaders," Frazier said. "However, when there is an immediate risk to human life and no other shelter available, inaction is not an option. We remain hopeful that a constructive resolution can be reached, but our first responsibility is to the people we serve."

According to the release, from December 15 through March 15, Madison Home is seeking volunteers each evening from 6 to 8 p.m. to assist with guest check-in, meal service, and care closet support. Community members interested in volunteering can visit the organization's website or email contact@madisonhome.org.

Madison Home says it remains committed to working with city and county partners to develop long-term solutions that remove barriers to providing shelter and ensure no one in Madison County is left without help during winter emergencies.