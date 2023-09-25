Richmond PD investigating puppy cruelty case

Richmond Police are investigating an animal cruelty case that was discovered over the weekend.

According to a Richmond PD Facebook post, officers discovered what appeared to be six puppies who had been left in a container in an alley near downtown Richmond. All six puppies were deceased.

The officers believe the puppies were chocolate Labrador mixes.

If you have any information that could be used for the investigation, please contact Officer Coleman with Richmond Police by emailing lcoleman@richmond.ky.us or leaving a message with dispatch at 859-624-4776.