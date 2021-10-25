Richmond Police are investigating threat on social media concerning Madison County high school

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department says it is working with school administrators concerning a threat made and shared on social media.

A Facebook post from the Madison County Schools page says that a threat was shared "many times over the weekend on several social media platforms and with the district."

The post goes on to say that they are working with police to make sure students and staff are safe at school, "especially when a threat of any kind has been made."

Richmond PD posts that they are trying to determine where the post came from and its validity. So far, they have not been able to associate threat with "anyone in our area or determine what school, if any, locally is being threatened."

The school district says that there will be an additional police presence at Madison Central HS on Monday.