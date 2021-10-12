Richmond Police arrest one in connection with Oct. 2020 homicide of Freddie Biggs

RICHMOND, KY. (LEX 18) — Richmond Police arrested Camron C. Thomas, 24, of Richmond and Versailles, yesterday in connection with the homicide of Freddie Biggs, 59, that occurred October 2020.

On October 09, 2020, at 01:43 am, Richmond Police responded to a reported burglary with shots fired at 310 East Main Street in Richmond. Upon arrival, police found a male victim with a gunshot wound identified as Freddie J. Biggs of Waco, KY. Mr. Biggs was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Over the past year, investigators have collected evidence and interviewed witnesses who identified Camron Thomas as responsible for the homicide. Mr. Thomas is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Thomas has been lodged at the Madison County Detention Center and is charged with:

