Richmond Police Department searching for missing 31-year-old man

Richmond Police Dept.
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 15:14:27-04

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for a man who they say is intellectually disabled.

Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill Avenue wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, tennis shoes, and latex cleaning gloves.

Moenich is described as a white male, approximately 5'9" in height, and weighing 200 pounds. He is bald on his head with some brown hair with brown eyes.

If you see him, please contact Dispatch at (859) 624-4776 or call 911.

