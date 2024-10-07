Richmond police investigating after 2 injured in early morning shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department reports that they are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning that left two people injured.

According to police, they responded to a local medical facility just after 6:00 a.m. regarding two people who had been shot on Evansdale Avenue in Richmond.

Police say the two victims told them that "an individual approached their vehicle, made demands, and then fired several shots."

According to police, the two victims are undergoing medical treatment for their gunshot wounds.

Police report that there is no known suspect at this time, and detectives and crime scene technicians are working on the scene to gather evidence.