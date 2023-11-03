Richmond police lay wreath in honor of officer Daniel Ellis 8 years after his death

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department honored the life of Officer Daniel Ellis eight years after his line-of-duty death.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in his honor outside the police department. It included a moment of silence.

Ellis was just 33 in 2015 when he was shot while investigating a robbery. His patrol car now sits empty outside the department.

“He is truly someone we honor but we also respected him,” said Chief Rodney Richardson.

Mayor Robert Blythe said he sees Ellis in their officers today,

“You are willing to put your life on the line for this community,” Blythe said. “To say we’re grateful is an understatement.”

Many of the current officers in attendance did not serve alongside Ellis, Richardson noted.

“But they understand what Daniel Ellis meant to this agency and the city of Richmond and they are out here to participate and pay their respects as well so it means a lot to me,” Richardson said.

Ellis’s widow, Katie Ellis, was in attendance.

“The outpouring of support which has been ongoing for eight years has been nothing short of amazing,” she said.

A message was also shared across police radio.

“Officer Ellis, you are missed every day by your family, friends, coworkers and community. You will never be forgotten,” was heard over the radio. “Officer Ellis, you are our hero and you will forever be in our heart."