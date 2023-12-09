Richmond police respond to report of robbery, find man shot multiple times

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police found a man who had been shot multiple times when responding to reports of a robbery in Richmond Friday night.

At 7:19 p.m., police responded to the area of Holly Street after receiving a report of a robbery.

A man had walked to the 911 caller's home requesting that they call for help. Police say he appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The man told police he was shot in the area of Pine Street. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was rushed to a local hospital.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

If you have any information, please call 859-624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.