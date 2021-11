RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond Police are looking for 33-year-old Matthew Cox. He was last seen Saturday, November 27 around 6 p.m.

Cox may be driving a red or maroon 2017 Toyota Camry.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket, khakis or sweatpants, vans, and a toboggan.

If you spot Cox or have any information about his whereabouts call 859-624-4776.