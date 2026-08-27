Richmond remembers six Madison County victims on 20th anniversary of Comair Flight 5191 crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — Richmond Parks & Recreation is honoring the memory of six Madison County residents who died in the crash of Comair Flight 5191, marking 20 years since the tragedy.

In a social media post Thursday, the department noted that Aug. 27 marks the 20th anniversary of the flight's crash near Lexington's Blue Grass Airport.

The Flight 5191 Memorial, located near the entrance of the Ann L. Durham Lake Reba Recreational Complex in Richmond, lists the names of the six Madison County victims:

Brian Byrd

Cecile Moscoe

Carole Bizzack

Judy Rains

Vickey Washington

Lynda McKee

"Today, Thursday, August 27th, is the 20th anniversary of the crash of Comair Flight 5191," Richmond Parks & Recreation wrote in its post. "Our community remembers."

Comair Flight 5191 crashed shortly after takeoff from Blue Grass Airport on Aug. 27, 2006. The crash claimed 49 lives and remains one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Kentucky history.

The memorial at Lake Reba serves as a place of remembrance for the Madison County victims and their families, ensuring their legacy remains a part of the community's history.

Richmond Parks & Recreation encouraged residents to take a moment to remember those lost and reflect on the impact the tragedy had on the community.