Richmond to host veteran suicide awareness walk

(LEX18) — A day honoring those who gave their lives for our country is also a time for staff Seargent Benjamin Joynt to bring awareness to a growing issue.

"Veterans suicide awareness is a big issue to me," said Joynt.

On Monday, Joynt will host his annual Veteran's Suicide Awareness walk that will start at White Hall State Historic site in Richmond and stretch 22 miles to the Veterans Foreign Wars 2728 post in Winchester.

Each mile representing the 22 veterans that die by suicide each day in the US.

"Not only do 22 veterans a day take their lives, but it is a big problem to people in the military. I personally know three people that have taken their own lives," he said.

Joynt said while this walk is open to the public, he hopes those who can't make it will find their own ways to honor America's fallen heroes.

The walk starts at 7:30 Monday morning.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/928929161581249/?ref=newsfeed

