Richmond wife on Alzheimer's drug: 'It wasn't here in time for him, but it's help for others'

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've had a friend or loved one with Alzheimer's, you know it's heartbreaking to cope with.

A woman in Richmond recently lost her husband to the disease.

"First on the dance floor, and the last off," said Kim Owens. Her husband, Jerry, died in April.

"My husband was diagnosed in 2015 with Alzheimer's and I kept him at home as long as I could," Kim said.

Jerry was prom king at Dominion Senior Living's senior prom back in the fall. Still -- first on the dance floor.

"He never forgot who I was so he was always so happy to see me when I walked in the room and even if he just saw me and we went around the corner and he saw me again, he just lit up," Kim said.

Kim says recent news of the FDA approving a new drug brings even a little bit of much needed hope.

"Even if it just prolongs their life for a year -- it's worth it," Kim said. "It's help for others. It wasn't here in time for him, but it's help for others.