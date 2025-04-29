Riley Gaines returns to UK campus for 'The Fight is Far from Over' event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Riley Gaines made her name outside of the pool and far away from the UK Campus as she took a stand on the issue of transgender women in sports, and on Monday, she was back on campus.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer and current conservative activist, Riley Gaines, returned to the Wildcats' campus, speaking at "The Fight is Far from Over" event organized by Turning Point USA at the Gatton Student Center.

Turning Point USA is a right-wing political group that seeks to restore traditional American values "through development of knowledge, skills, values, and motivation, so they can meaningfully engage in their communities to restore traditional American values like patriotism, respect for life, liberty, family, and fiscal responsibility," their website reads.

"Riley Gaines, I guess I just kind of watched like everything go down on my TV. I definitely look up to her and what she fights for," explains Lorena Schardon, a University of Kentucky freshman. "I think it's great that she's back here at her alma mater talking about something that's passionate for her."

"I think she has a right to be on campus like free speech obviously. But I think people also have the right to disagree with her and to be mad about her being on campus," explains George Simpson, a University of Kentucky freshman. "I think it's a perspective issue... Like me personally, I don't feel very comfortable having a strong opinion about trans athletes because I don't know very many trans people....I just don't feel like I have the perspective as a white male to have an authoritative opinion on the subject."

Gaines plans to discuss several hot topics, such as transgender women in sports. Gaines has voiced in the past the unfairness of tying for fifth place in a 2022 NCAA Championship against transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

"I just kind of hope she continues to talk on what more can be done because I know there was like a big win at least for people who do affiliate with the right party in regards to transgender people swimming, or just like being in any sport that is not their biological gender," said Schardong.

"I would say just try to be respectful in going into a conversation like that," said Jack English, a University of Kentucky freshman. "Try to learn something instead of trying to prove a point, but I think just talking and really trying to understand each side of the story."

Gaines is set to speak at Portland State University on Monday, May 5. She will also be speaking at the University of Washington on Tuesday, May 6.