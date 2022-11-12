Riot breaks out at Adair Regional Detention Center, KSP reports

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police responded to a riot that broke out around 9:40 p.m. on Friday night at the Adair Regional Detention Center in Adair County.

KSP post 15 received a call that requested assistance for a juvenile who had assaulted a staff member at the maximum-security juvenile center.

According to KSP, the juvenile had also taken the staff members keys and let other juveniles from their jail cells.

When the troopers and other local law enforcement arrived, they were able to get order back in the facility.

During the riot, several staff and juveniles were injured, but taken to the hospital for treatment after officers arrived at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and any charges against the juveniles are pending.