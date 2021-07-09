Riverbank collapses in Franklin County; no injuries reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A riverbank collapsed in Frankfort Friday morning, nearly causing a car to slide into the Kentucky River.

The collapse happened on Main Street near Capital Avenue.

LEX 18

The building is a commercial building owned by Crumbaugh Properties with a residential occupant as well.

The building was evacuated safely and the area is being secured with barriers.

There was one car down the bank and has since been recovered by Carey's Towing.

There are currently no injuries to report and no chemical or fuel spill.

The river has flooded several times this spring and endured heavy rain, this may have contributed to the riverbank erosion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.