Riverbank collapses in Franklin County; no injuries reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A riverbank collapsed in Frankfort Friday morning, causing a car to nearly slide into the Kentucky River.

The collapse happened on Main Street near Capital Avenue.

The building is a commercial building owned by Crumbaugh Properties with a residential occupant as well.

There was one car down the bank and has since been recovered by Carey's Towing.

The car's owner Tisha Owen, said she was shocked by the collapse, but glad no one was injured.

"I just have to find the silver lining in it and smile because otherwise, I'm going to cry," she said.

Owen and her husband evacuated the property and spent the afternoon moving their belongings to a new location.

"I'm thankful that we were able to have another location to move into," she said.

The Kentucky River flooded multiple times in the spring, which may have contributed to riverbank erosion, said Ray Kinney, Franklin County Deputy Director of Emergency Management.

In early March, the river crested at more than 40 feet, the highest it has been since 2010, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The collapse on Friday had people who work nearby, like Antoine Andrews, hoping nothing similar happens further along Main Street where multiple businesses sit.

"That's enough right there to raise alarm," Andrews said.

City staff inspected the backside of nearby businesses, Kinney said, and didn't find any immediate risks of collapse.

But further erosion is a concern and it's an area that will need to be watched closely, he said.