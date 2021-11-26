Watch
Road Closure: Part of North Limestone blocked after structure fire

Posted at 8:20 AM, Nov 26, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire around 7 a.m. Friday morning at 1406 North Limestone.

North Limestone is currently blocked off from Devonia Avenue to Broadview Drive.

Fire broke at Big Bob’s Used Furniture which is next to Jackson’s Dispensary. Officials are trying to figure out if the two buildings are connected.

The fire is under control now, but it took crews about 45 minutes to control it. Part of the building is not structurally sound which will impact firefighters ability to get in.

At this point, there are no injuries.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

