Road closures: Lane shifts coming to Clays Mill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lane closures on Clays Mill Road between Springhill Drive and Harrodsburg Road will limit traffic to one lane in either direction beginning Monday, September 19 through Sunday, October 2.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Clays Mill Road from Springhill Drive to Harrodsburg Road during this two-week period.

Clays Mill Road from Rosemont Garden to Springhill Drive remains closed to through traffic—with McCubbing Drive and Blue Ash Drive open—until December.

The lane closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of curbs, sidewalks, and driveway entrances.

The same section of Clays Mill Road from Springhill Drive to Harrodsburg Road will be completely closed for stormwater pipe installation and final milling and paving of the roadway from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.

Lexington KY City Gov.

This closure is scheduled to coincide with Fayette County Public School’s fall break to help with traffic flow. Residents may access Springhill Drive using Lafayette Parkway during the closure.

Construction on Clays Mill Road is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2023.

For more information, visit lexingtonky.gov/clays-mill-road-project.