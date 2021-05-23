Road construction: Portions of Clays Mill Road closed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is moving on to the next phase in its multi-million dollar project to widen Clay Mills Road.

A portion of Clays Mill Road will be closed to traffic for the next few months.

The stretch between Stratford Drive and Pasadena Drive will be closed from May 23 to August 10 while crews make improvements to the section.

City officials hope the next few months will yield enough time for workers to finish the section of Clays Mill before Fayette County Schools returns for the upcoming school year.

“I know why they have to do it. I just wish it didn't have to be totally shut down for three months,” said Kathy Meikel who uses Clays Mill to get to church. “While it's happening, it's going to be a real pain and a real inconvenience for all of us. But I know in the long run, it'll be worth it.”

The Clays Mill Road project will widen the road from two to three lanes. The city will also add new curbs, sidewalks, and bike lanes in the process.

Additionally, 250 trees will be planted along the four-mile stretch.

Corrine Jones, who lives in the area and uses the road frequently, said she believes the improvements are worthwhile because the area is easily congested and unsafe for alternative forms of transportation.

“Overall, I think it will be a little bit quicker once everything's done,” said Jones. “Having that bike route is going to be nice because it's so narrow that it's kind of dangerous, and a lot of people bike there.”

The city started the widening project in 2011. It is expected to be completed in December 2022.