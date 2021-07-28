Road work on Clays Ferry Bridge begins August 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Road work on Clays Ferry Bridge on Interstate-75 southbound begins August 1.

The project is expected to last until Thursday, October 7.

This bridge deck overlay project will be in between mile markers 97.541 and 97.703. Two lanes will remain open and two lanes will be closed in each direction for the duration of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour with double fines in effect.

This project was awarded to M&M Services on May 21 in the amount of $4,451,122.81

The crews are expected to work Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. each day.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says to plan for and expect delays.